Seahawk China Dynamic Fund Reduces Stake in FinVolution Group

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Seahawk China Dynamic Fund (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently made a significant transaction involving FinVolution Group (FINV, Financial). The firm reduced its stake in the company, marking a notable shift in its investment strategy. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the performance and financial health of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

On July 31, 2023,

Seahawk China Dynamic Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in FinVolution Group by 37,279,950 shares, leaving the firm with a total of 27,823,260 shares in the company. The transaction was executed at a trade price of $5.87 per share. Despite the significant reduction, the firm still holds a 3.30% stake in FinVolution Group. However, the transaction had no impact on the firm's portfolio due to the lack of sufficient data.

Profile of Seahawk China Dynamic Fund (Trades, Portfolio)

Seahawk China Dynamic Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm based in Central, K3. The firm's investment philosophy is not publicly disclosed, but it currently holds four stocks in its portfolio. The firm's top holdings are not available due to insufficient data. The firm's equity is also not available due to lack of data. guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D23259?width=560&height=450&t=1691071283

Overview of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading provider of online consumer finance in China. The company was listed on the stock market on November 10, 2017. FinVolution Group offers various loan products and financial services to borrowers, providing them with an opportunity to establish their credit history. The company generates revenue from fees charged to borrowers and has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion. 1687101227407507456.png

Analysis of FinVolution Group's Stock

As of August 3, 2023, FinVolution Group's stock (

FINV, Financial) is trading at $5.94, with a PE percentage of 4.90. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly overvalued with a GF Value Rank of 3/10. The stock has a GF Score of 84/100, indicating good outperformance potential. The stock's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 7/10, 8/10, and 9/10 respectively.

Performance of FinVolution Group's Stock

Since its IPO, FinVolution Group's stock has decreased by 55.34%. However, the stock has gained 1.19% since the transaction and has increased by 17.86% year-to-date. The stock's momentum index for 6 - 1 month is -19.44, while for 12 - 1 month, it is 3.37. The stock's RSI for 5, 9, and 14 days are 77.17, 79.97, and 79.56 respectively.

Financial Health of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group has a strong financial position with a cash to debt ratio of 43.97, ranking 94th in its industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) are 20.27% and 11.63% respectively. The company's gross margin growth is 1.20, while its operating margin growth is -11.80. Over the past three years, the company's revenue has grown by 26.70%.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Seahawk China Dynamic Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction indicates a shift in its investment strategy. Despite the reduction in its stake, the firm still holds a significant position in FinVolution Group. The transaction has not impacted the firm's portfolio due to the lack of sufficient data. FinVolution Group's strong financial position and growth potential make it a notable player in the online consumer finance industry in China.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.