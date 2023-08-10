Disney's Winning Playbook

Generating poor box office results with its summer films, The Walt Disney Co.'s ( DIS, Financial) theme parks have recently taken center stage.

Another bullish catalyst in the entertainment giant's playbook is sports partnerships via ESPN. With possible alliances ranging from the NFL to the NBA, Disney is navigating to capture market share by capitalizing on sports enthusiasts worldwide.

The discussion explores these bullish developments in favor of Disney's value growth.

Core growth engine

According to Disney, its domestic parks and experiences will continue to deliver exceptional performances. The 50th anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World yielded positive guest responses. While moderation in demand is expected post-celebration, the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California continues to thrive. Further, the Disney Cruise Line has rebounded strongly following the Covid-19 panemic with a new ship and high occupancy rates.

Its international parks, despite challenges, are also ramping up impressively. The Shanghai Disney Resort reported increased volumes and guest spending. With rising volumes and spending, Hong Kong Disneyland's local audience focus has been successful, while mainland China's park volume is increasing. Disneyland Paris is also experiencing higher guest spending and volumes. New attractions, such as Zootopia at Shanghai Disney Resort and Frozen-themed areas at Hong Kong Disneyland, may continue to boost its international performance.

Notably, post-pandemic, Disney implemented sophisticated yield management strategies and invested in technology to predict park attendance, manage labor and optimize promotions and pricing. The precision enables more effective targeting of consumers and navigating economic uncertainties. The data-driven ticketing strategy allows flexibility in pricing, enhancing adaptability to market fluctuations.

Disney's accumulation of guest data may lead to enhanced experiences and align with its long-term goals. Integrating data across business sectors, such as media streaming (Disney+), movies and theme parks, is a priority. The data-driven approach targets providing personalized experiences and meeting individual preferences while boosting commercial gains.

The company may continue to leverage the substantial data it collects from its theme parks to enhance customer experiences and drive growth across its various businesses. With about 30,000 rooms in its Florida parks alone and vast visitor foot traffic, Disney capitalizes on data insights for personalized offerings. Investments in technology have refined the understanding of guests, enhancing their experiences while maximizing asset utilization.

In detail, Disney is investing in technology to simplify navigation within the vast parks, enhancing guest satisfaction. Additionally, pricing strategies are being adapted with variable and flexible pricing to accommodate different guest segments, making the experience more accessible. Changes like relaxing certain guidelines and reworking pricing aim to reduce complexity and make the park experience more enjoyable.

While Disney has lowered its capital investment guidance, its growth strategies remain unchanged. Capital is strategically deployed to enhance capacity and invest in technology to improve and simplify guest experiences. For instance, the company remains committed to significant investments in Florida, planning to spend $17 billion over the next decade. Recent projects like the Tron attraction at Walt Disney World highlight this approach.

Moreover, the growth prospects extend beyond optimizing existing footprints. Initiatives like Disneyland Forward are exploring opportunities to expand theme park capacities and attractions. The influx of new intellectual property from successful franchises like Marvel and Star Wars enriches the content offered in the parks. Such IP-driven experiences continue to attract a diverse range of visitors.

Strategically, operational costs have been prioritized, with cost-cutting measures implemented during the pandemic. These efforts aimed to maintain guest experiences while rationalizing expenses. The company remains committed to efficient operations, utilizing technology to streamline processes and enhance margins while preserving the frontline workforce.

On the downside, the closure of the Star Wars Galactic Star Cruiser was explained as a decision driven by performance. While it was a unique and well-received experience, it needed to meet expectations. The accelerated depreciation of the Star Cruiser will lead to about $100 million to $150 million in the third and fourth quarters.

Regarding consumer products, Disney's robust intellectual property is an interconnected nexus for growth. The company's leading position as a licenser, top children's publisher and leader in the gaming business may contribute to the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment's potential for expansion.

The ESPN factor

Disney looks to also benefit from possible strategic partnerships with major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB, which could secure premium content for its sports network ESPN and navigate the challenges of the evolving media landscape. By exploring such partnerships, the company aims to position itself advantageously in the long term.

Fundamentally, these collaborations provide several advantages to Disney. First, gaining access to top-tier sports content would enhance ESPN's programming lineup. This high-demand content can attract a dedicated viewer base and drive subscriptions. As linear TV businesses and traditional cable bundles decline, leveraging strong sports content on a streaming platform like ESPN+ could foster customer loyalty and attract new subscribers.

Further, aligning with major sports leagues could create revenue-sharing models, potentially involving minority ownership stakes in ESPN. While the risk of conflicts of interest and competition concerns exists, the overall benefit could outweigh these challenges.

Disney's move to transition ESPN fully over the top as a direct-to-consumer platform is a high-stakes gamble as some challenges, such as consumer willingness to pay for standalone sports streaming services and the oversaturation of the streaming market, could be bearish catalysts,

In practical terms, leveraging its vast content library and expertise in entertainment, Disney can explore and enter strategic partnerships that offer complementary value. For instance, possible collaborations with tech players like Apple ( AAPL, Financial), which has its own virtual reality headset and a strong foothold in the sports streaming arena. Partnerships like this could facilitate global distribution, which is crucial for the profitability of the streaming business.

Credit rating

Disney may gain significant benefits over the long term from the affirmation of an A- credit rating and a positive outlook from S&P Global.

As mentioned previously, Disney can optimize its business mix and enhance its profitability by exploring strategic options for ESPN and linear television. This proactive approach aligns with the company's goal to improve cash flow and reduce leverage. The potential sale of non-core networks and alternate paths for ESPN, such as standalone operations or strategic partnerships, demonstrate the company's efforts to find innovative solutions to bolster its credit quality (which may be an A).

Further, Disney's focus on content quality and the evaluation of its portfolio can lead to improved profitability. Addressing overproduction issues and considering price hikes and market shifts for Disney+ signifies the company's motives to evolve its offerings in response to market dynamics. Licensing its content to rival streamers may create additional revenue streams and expand its reach.

S&P's expectation of Disney's lower leverage, driven by enhanced cash flow from reduced DTC losses, improved parks and cost-saving measures, bodes well for its financial stability. The anticipation of realizing $5.5 billion in cost savings and the company's adaptability to the decline of U.S. linear TV further supports its long-term financial health.

Nevertheless, Disney can hit an A credit rating based on the effective resolution of the Hulu put-call, profitable streaming transition and effective management of acquisitions.

Takeaway

In conclusion, the strategic evolution of Disney across its theme parks, sports partnerships and credit management paints a bullish trajectory for the company's future. Disney's theme parks have shown resilience as its domestic and international parks are thriving, backed by data-driven strategies. Investments in technology, pricing and expansion position the company for robust growth. By capitalizing on sports alliances, its ESPN+ aims to capture a loyal subscriber base while leveraging partnerships.

Amid dynamic market shifts, Disney's multi-faceted strategies may support bullish value momentum over the long term.