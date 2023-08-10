Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Modestly Overvalued?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (

REGN, Financial) witnessed a 6.4% gain, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 36.8. Despite this uptick, the question remains: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). So, keep reading to gain valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Introducing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that combat eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. With several marketed products and ongoing partnerships, the company is a significant player in the biotechnology industry. As of August 3, 2023, the stock price stands at $779 per share, a figure that will be compared to the GF Value of $681.43 to assess its fair value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (

REGN, Financial) is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus Value calculation. This valuation is based on the stock's historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. With a current price of $779 per share and a market cap of $85.5 billion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock seems to be modestly overvalued.

Given this overvaluation, the long-term return of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before purchasing its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' cash-to-debt ratio of 3.32 is below 62.52% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. However, its overall financial strength is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1687123718075056128.png

Profitability and Growth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces the risk for investors. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. With a revenue of $12.4 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $36.8 in the past twelve months, the company's operating margin is 38.08%, ranking better than 96.19% of companies in the Biotechnology industry.

Growth is a significant factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is 23.3%, which ranks better than 69.5% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 25.8%, ranking better than 73.83% of companies in the Biotechnology industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROIC was 23.64 while its WACC stood at 5.6.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (

REGN, Financial) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company exhibits strong financial health and profitability, and its growth ranks better than 73.83% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
