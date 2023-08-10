Is APA Corp (APA) Stock Fairly Valued? An In-Depth Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 3, 2023, APA Corp (

APA, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 7.37%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.15. But is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to explore this question by delving into the GF Value, a unique valuation approach that combines historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business performance estimates. We invite you to join us in this comprehensive analysis.

Company Overview

Headquartered in Houston, APA Corp (

APA, Financial) is a renowned independent exploration and production company, primarily operating in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. As of the end of 2022, the company reported proved reserves of 890 million barrels of oil equivalent and net production of 400 thousand boe/d, with 64% comprising of oil and natural gas liquids.

Trading at $41.89 per share, APA's stock price appears to align closely with the GF Value of $40.73, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This comparison lays the groundwork for a deeper examination of the company's value, seamlessly integrating financial evaluation with key company details.

1687123756054478848.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the ideal fair trading value.

Our analysis indicates that APA Corp (

APA, Financial) is fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and future returns may be poor. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and poised for higher future returns.

As APA is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1687123689474097152.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To mitigate this risk, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. APA's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which ranks worse than 90.82% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry, and an overall financial strength of 4 out of 10, indicate that APA's financial strength is poor.

1687123718356074496.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. APA has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. With a revenue of $10.4 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $6.15 over the past twelve months, its operating margin of 45.25% ranks better than 84.71% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, APA's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. APA's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 76.64% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 402.8%, which ranks better than 99.88% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. This suggests that APA's growth is significantly higher than most of its industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) and weighted average cost of capital (WACC) are another way to assess a company's profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, APA's ROIC is 23.82, and its WACC is 10.12, indicating that the company's return on invested capital is higher than its cost of capital.

1687123736215420928.png

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of APA Corp (

APA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. While the company's financial condition is poor, its profitability is fair, and its growth ranks better than 99.88% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about APA stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For a list of high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.