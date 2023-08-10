Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc: A Biotech Powerhouse with High Outperformance Potential

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (

REGN, Financial), a leading player in the biotechnology industry, is currently trading at $780.98 with a market capitalization of $85.68 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 6.67% today and an impressive 8.81% over the past four weeks. According to GuruFocus, Regeneron has a GF Score of 94 out of 100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category. This score is a comprehensive measure of a stock's performance potential, taking into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

1687145300214415360.png

Financial Strength: A Solid Foundation

Regeneron's Financial Strength rank is 9 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's low debt burden, as evidenced by its interest coverage of 73.83 and a debt to revenue ratio of 0.22, contributes to this high rank. Additionally, its strong Altman Z-Score of 9.95 further underscores its financial stability.

Profitability Rank: Consistent and High

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. This is due to its high operating margin of 38.08%, consistent profitability over the past 10 years, and a positive Piotroski F-Score of 6. The company's upward trend in operating margin over the past five years further enhances its profitability rank.

Growth Rank: Impressive and Sustainable

Regeneron's Growth Rank is also 10 out of 10, reflecting its impressive revenue and EBITDA growth rates over the past five years. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 23.90%, and its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 28.00%, indicating a strong and sustainable growth trajectory.

GF Value Rank: Fairly Valued

The company's GF Value Rank is 3 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank: Strong and Steady

Regeneron's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting its strong momentum indicators and standardized momentum ratio. This rank is determined using traditional momentum measures, including the average of the performances from 12 months ago to 1 month ago and 6 months ago to 1 month ago, divided by the beta of the stock over the past 12 months.

Competitor Analysis: Leading the Pack

When compared to its main competitors in the biotechnology industry, Regeneron stands out with its superior GF Score. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (

VRTX, Financial) has a GF Score of 88, Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) has a score of 75, and Seagen Inc (SGEN, Financial) has a score of 62. This comparison further highlights Regeneron's strong performance potential. More details about the competitors can be found here.

Conclusion: A Promising Investment Prospect

In conclusion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's strong GF Score of 94, coupled with its robust financial strength, consistent profitability, impressive growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum, make it a promising investment prospect. However, investors should consider all aspects of the GF Score and other relevant factors before making investment decisions.

