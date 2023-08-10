Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX): A Modestly Overvalued Stock?

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (

STX, Financial) recently posted a daily gain of 4.63%, despite a Loss Per Share of 2.55. This raises the question: Is the stock modestly overvalued? Our comprehensive analysis aims to answer this question. Let's delve into the specifics of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's valuation, financial health, profitability, and growth potential.

Company Introduction

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage, is a key player in the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly with its chief rival, Western Digital. Both companies are vertically integrated. The current stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC stands at $68.02, higher than the GF Value of $55.42, suggesting the stock may be modestly overvalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, impacting future returns.

For Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, the GF Value suggests modest overvaluation. The stock's current price of $68.02 per share, coupled with a market cap of $14.1 billion, exceeds the estimated fair value. This implies that the long-term return of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's stock may be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to permanent capital loss. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14 ranks lower than 91.9% of companies in the Hardware industry, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term usually indicates a safer investment. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of 0.81% ranks lower than 65.14% of companies in the Hardware industry.

Long-term stock performance is closely tied to growth. Unfortunately, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's average annual revenue growth of -3.5% and 3-year average EBITDA growth of -36% rank lower than most companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) helps evaluate its profitability. For the past 12 months, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's ROIC of 1.17 is notably lower than its WACC of 8.99.

Conclusion

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC appears to be modestly overvalued. Its financial condition is weak, and while its profitability is fair, its growth ranks lower than 94.35% of companies in the Hardware industry. For more information about Seagate Technology Holdings PLC stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

