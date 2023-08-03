On August 3, 2023, Zebra Technologies Corp ( ZBRA, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 3.64%, with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 7.86. This prompts the question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we delve into the valuation analysis of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), providing valuable insights for potential investors.

Company Overview

Zebra Technologies Corp ( ZBRA, Financial) is a leading provider of automatic identification and data capture technology. The company's solutions, which include barcode printers and scanners, mobile computers, and workflow optimization software, primarily serve the retail, transportation logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare markets. Zebra Technologies designs custom solutions to improve efficiency for its customers.

As of the aforementioned date, Zebra Technologies' stock price stood at $249.93, while its market cap was $12.8 billion. In comparison, the GF Value, an estimation of the company's fair value, was $396.08. This analysis will explore whether Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA, Financial) is indeed undervalued, integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA, Financial) appears significantly undervalued. The stock price of $249.93 per share and the market cap of $12.8 billion suggest that Zebra Technologies' stock is trading below its fair value. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Zebra Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, ranking worse than 97.83% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, its overall financial strength is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Zebra Technologies, with high profit margins and profitability over 8 of the past 10 years, is a safer investment. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $5.8 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.86. Its operating margin is 16.6%, ranking better than 88.59% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Zebra Technologies at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Zebra Technologies' growth ranks better than 51.18% of companies in the Hardware industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 10.2% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 11.2%.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Zebra Technologies' ROIC is 13.2, and its WACC is 12.65. This suggests that the company generates a higher return on its invested capital than its cost of capital.

Conclusion

Overall, Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA, Financial) stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 51.18% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Zebra Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.