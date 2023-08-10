Clorox Co (CLX): A Fairly Valued Stock with Strong Profitability

Clorox Co (

CLX, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 8.77%, and its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.58. The question that arises is: is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Clorox Co, encouraging readers to delve deeper into the company's financials and market position.

Company Overview

Clorox Co, with a history spanning over a century, has made a significant mark in the consumer products space. The company's portfolio includes cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. The firm's brands extend beyond its namesake to include Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Nearly 85% of Clorox's sales are generated domestically.

Currently, Clorox Co's stock is priced at $165.84 per share, with a market cap of $20.5 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $170.03, the stock appears to be fairly valued. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper analysis of the company's value, integrating financial assessment with crucial company details.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor rooted in the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. As per GuruFocus Value calculation, Clorox Co appears to be fairly valued, suggesting that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Thus, reviewing a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Clorox Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, ranking lower than 81.77% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The overall financial strength of Clorox Co is rated 5 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Clorox Co has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.2 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.58. Its operating margin is 10.05%, ranking better than 73.6% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, the profitability of Clorox Co is ranked 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Clorox Co is 6.2%, ranking lower than 50.55% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -9%, ranking lower than 75.53% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Clorox Co's ROIC was 9.6, while its WACC came in at 5.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clorox Co (

CLX, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than 75.53% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Clorox Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
