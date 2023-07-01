Baillie Gifford Reduces Stake in Upwork Inc

Edinburgh-based investment management firm,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), has recently reduced its stake in Upwork Inc. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Upwork Inc, and analyze the implications of this move on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

On July 1, 2023,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Upwork Inc by 350,860 shares, a change of -5.07%. The shares were traded at a price of $9.34 each. Despite this reduction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) still holds a significant 6,565,230 shares in Upwork Inc, representing 4.92% of their holdings in the company and 0.05% of their total portfolio.

Profile of Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)

Established over a century ago,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment management firm with a focus on long-term, bottom-up investment strategies. The firm prides itself on its rigorous process of fundamental analysis and proprietary research, which it believes are key to successful investing. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) manages money on behalf of some of the world's largest professional investors, with a broad geographical exposure that spans across continents. The firm's top holdings include Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), MercadoLibre Inc(MELI, Financial), NVIDIA Corp(NVDA, Financial), Tesla Inc(TSLA, Financial), and Moderna Inc(MRNA, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $117.64 billion, with a strong focus on the Technology and Consumer Cyclical sectors.1687204552140390400.png

Overview of Upwork Inc

Upwork Inc, a United States-based company, operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled independent professionals. The company offers a range of products including Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. With a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, Upwork Inc has a significant presence in the Business Services industry. The company's stock is currently priced at $14.38, and it is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, which stands at 27.81.1687204534885023744.png

Analysis of Upwork Inc's Stock

Upwork Inc's stock performance has been noteworthy. The stock's GF Score is 67/100, indicating a good future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank is 3/10. The Growth Rank stands at 7/10, indicating a strong growth potential. The GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are both 4/10, suggesting a balanced value and momentum.

Comparison of Upwork Inc to Industry Standards

When compared to industry standards, Upwork Inc's financial performance is quite impressive. The company's Cash to Debt ratio is 1.40, ranking 485th in the industry. However, its interest coverage is 0.00, indicating that it is not generating enough earnings to cover its interest expenses. The company's Altman Z score is 2.09, suggesting it is not in immediate danger of bankruptcy. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 20.10%, although its EBITDA growth stands at -136.00%.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its stake in Upwork Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both the firm and the stock market. Despite the reduction, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) still holds a substantial number of shares in Upwork Inc. The transaction, coupled with Upwork Inc's strong growth potential and undervalued status, makes it a stock to watch in the coming months.

