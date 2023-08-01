Velan Capital Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in Alimera Sciences Inc

2 hours ago
Velan Capital Investment Management LP (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently increased its stake in Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's investment strategy, and the traded stock's financial health and future prospects.

Transaction Details

On August 1, 2023,

Velan Capital Investment Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) added 11,948,879 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc to its portfolio at a trade price of $3.27 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in Alimera Sciences Inc to 13,610,358 shares, representing 28.46% of its portfolio and 26.00% of Alimera's total shares. The transaction had a significant impact of 24.98 on the firm's portfolio.

Profile of Velan Capital Investment Management LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Velan Capital Investment Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) is a Georgia-based investment firm with 31 stocks in its portfolio and an equity of $117 million. The firm's top holdings include ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA, Financial), Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH, Financial), TELA Bio Inc (TELA, Financial), Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR, Financial), and Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR, Financial). This recent transaction aligns with the firm's investment philosophy and further diversifies its portfolio.1687222143403687936.png

Profile of Alimera Sciences Inc

Alimera Sciences Inc (

ALIM, Financial), a US-based pharmaceutical company, specializes in the development and commercialization of ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) and non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS). The company, which operates in a single segment, went public on April 22, 2010. As of August 3, 2023, Alimera Sciences Inc has a market capitalization of $29.059 million and a stock price of $3.3. However, the company's GF Value is $5.37, indicating that the stock may be undervalued. The company's GF Score is 55/100, suggesting average future performance potential.1687222121203236864.png

Alimera Sciences Inc's Performance and Rankings

Alimera Sciences Inc's financial health and future prospects can be evaluated using various rankings. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 2/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are also 2/10. Its GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its Momentum Rank is 4/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, and its Altman Z score is -10.48, indicating financial distress.

Alimera Sciences Inc's Financials

Alimera Sciences Inc's financial stability and growth prospects can be evaluated using various financial metrics. The company's interest coverage is 0.00, indicating that it is not generating enough earnings to cover its interest expenses. Its ROE is 0.00, and its ROA is -36.93. The company's gross margin growth is -1.10, while its operating margin growth is 42.20. Its 3-year revenue growth is -11.90, and its 3-year EBITDA growth is -33.50.

Alimera Sciences Inc's Momentum and Predictability

Alimera Sciences Inc's stock momentum and predictability can be evaluated using various indicators. The company's RSI 5-day is 26.33, its RSI 9-day is 38.94, and its RSI 14-day is 46.19. Its momentum index 6 - 1 month is -0.68, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is -53.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Velan Capital Investment Management LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Alimera Sciences Inc shares is a strategic move that aligns with the firm's investment philosophy. Despite Alimera Sciences Inc's financial challenges, the company's undervalued stock and potential for future performance make it a worthwhile addition to the firm's diversified portfolio.

