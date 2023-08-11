Corundum Trust Company, INC's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

2 hours ago
Corundum Trust Company, INC, a renowned investment firm, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is grounded in a disciplined approach to value investing, focusing on long-term capital appreciation and risk management. The firm's portfolio, as of the end of Q2 2023, comprised 39 stocks with a total value of $37 million.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were MMM (11.42%), IJR (8.58%), and AAPL (8.53%). These stocks represent a significant portion of the firm's portfolio, indicating a strong belief in their potential for growth and profitability. The firm's investment in these stocks aligns with its philosophy of investing in value-driven companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential.

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, Corundum Trust Company, INC did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be interpreted as a sign of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio. It may also suggest that the firm did not identify any new investment opportunities that aligned with its value investing philosophy during this period.

About Corundum Trust Company, INC

Corundum Trust Company, INC is a well-respected investment firm known for its disciplined approach to value investing. The firm focuses on long-term capital appreciation and risk management, seeking to invest in companies that are undervalued but have strong growth potential. The firm's investment decisions are guided by rigorous research and analysis, with a focus on the intrinsic value of companies.

About the Companies in the Portfolio

MMM, IJR, and AAPL, the top holdings in the firm's portfolio, are all well-established companies with strong market positions. MMM, or 3M Company, is a multinational conglomerate known for its innovation in various sectors, including healthcare, consumer goods, and worker safety. IJR, or iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. AAPL, or Apple Inc., is a global technology giant known for its innovative products and services.

In conclusion, Corundum Trust Company, INC's Q2 2023 portfolio update provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and its views on the market. The firm's focus on value investing and its confidence in its current portfolio are clearly reflected in its top holdings and lack of stock trades during the quarter.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
