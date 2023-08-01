Insider Sell: Chairman LEE EUGENE I JR Sells 74,741 Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2023, LEE EUGENE I JR, Chairman of the Board of Darden Restaurants Inc (

DRI, Financial), sold 74,741 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the executive over the past year, which have seen him sell a total of 281,820 shares and make no purchases.

Darden Restaurants Inc is a full-service restaurant company, recognized for a higher-end dining experience. The company operates through various segments, including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. With a market cap of $19.73 billion, Darden Restaurants Inc is a significant player in the restaurant industry.

1687312437491007488.png

The insider transaction history for Darden Restaurants Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 26 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

1687312461033635840.png

The shares of Darden Restaurants Inc were trading at $166.9 each on the day of LEE EUGENE I JR’s recent sell. This price gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 20.37, which is lower than the industry median of 27.38 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a GuruFocus Value of $168.38, Darden Restaurants Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sell by LEE EUGENE I JR, along with the overall trend of insider sells over the past year, could be a signal for investors to reassess the valuation of Darden Restaurants Inc. While the stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, the insider sell activity could suggest that the stock's current price may not be sustainable in the long term.

As always, investors should not solely rely on insider transactions when making investment decisions. It is crucial to consider a variety of factors, including the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.