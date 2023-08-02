On August 2, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and financial health. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 4, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 5,091 shares of NRGX to its portfolio at a trade price of $16.55 per share. This transaction had a negligible impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing its total holdings in NRGX to 5,739,233 shares. Following the transaction, NRGX now represents 1.81% of the firm's portfolio, with the firm holding a 12.84% stake in NRGX.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in New York, NY, is a leading investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. NRGX has a market capitalization of $739.007 million and a PE percentage of 4.91. The stock's current price stands at $16.53.

Analysis of NRGX's Performance

Since its IPO, NRGX has experienced a price change of -17.35%. However, the stock has shown a positive year-to-date price change ratio of 13.22%. The stock's GF Score is 38/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Evaluation of NRGX's Financial Health

NRGX's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth data available. The Piotroski F-Score is 2, suggesting poor business operations. The company's Altman Z score is 0.00, and its cash to debt ratio is also 0.00, indicating no available data.

Examination of NRGX's Industry Performance

NRGX operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's ROE is 20.87, and its ROA is 15.03. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both 0.00, indicating no available data. However, the company has shown a promising revenue growth of 51.80 over the past three years.

Assessment of NRGX's Momentum

NRGX's RSI 5 Day is 54.78, its RSI 9 Day is 61.52, and its RSI 14 Day is 63.33. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 0.38, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 8.03.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of NRGX shares has slightly increased its stake in the company. Despite NRGX's poor GF Score and financial health, the firm's investment could be a strategic move based on the stock's positive year-to-date performance and promising revenue growth.