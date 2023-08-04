Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

50 minutes ago
Booking Holdings Inc (

BKNG, Financial) has witnessed a daily gain of 9.78%, with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 101.97. However, the critical question remains: Is the stock modestly undervalued? This article presents a detailed valuation analysis to provide an answer. We encourage readers to delve into the following analysis for an informed financial decision.

Company Introduction

Booking Holdings, the world's largest online travel agency by revenue, offers an array of booking and payment services. These encompass hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com. With the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo, Booking Holdings has expanded into travel media. Transaction fees for online bookings form the bulk of the company's revenue and profits.

As of August 04, 2023, Booking Holdings (

BKNG, Financial) has a stock price of $3117.53 per share, with a market cap of $115.1 billion. When compared to its GF Value of $3802.12, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed by GuruFocus. It is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line signifies the ideal fair trading value of the stock.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Based on this analysis, Booking Holdings Inc (

BKNG, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued at its current price of $3117.53 per share. Hence, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at its cash-to-debt ratio, which for Booking Holdings stands at 1.15. This ratio is better than 63.12% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. GuruFocus ranks Booking Holdings' overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Booking Holdings has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $18.2 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $101.97. Its operating margin of 28.31% is better than 91.3% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Booking Holdings' profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Booking Holdings' 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71.9% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -8%, ranking worse than 67.16% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. The return on invested capital should ideally be higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Booking Holdings' ROIC is 30.34, and its cost of capital is 12.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Booking Holdings appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 67.16% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Booking Holdings stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
