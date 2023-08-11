Is The Interpublic Group of (IPG) Stock Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 4.25% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.41, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (

IPG, Financial) has caught the attention of many investors. The question is, is this stock fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive analysis of the company's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the details that follow.

Company Overview

The Interpublic Group of, one of the world's largest advertising holding companies, generates revenue primarily from traditional advertising services, digital services, and public relations. With operations in over 100 countries, the company generates more than 80% of its revenue from developed regions like the United States and Europe. Notably, the company's stock price and its GF Value align closely, indicating a potentially fair valuation.

1687486974878810112.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, affecting its future returns.

The Interpublic Group of (

IPG, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1687486917303599104.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The Interpublic Group of's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36 is lower than 70.62% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry, indicating fair financial strength.

1687486937796968448.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability and high profit margins, is typically safer. The Interpublic Group of has been profitable in 10 of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 12.78%, ranking better than 79.67% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. This indicates strong profitability.

Company growth is a crucial factor in valuation. The Interpublic Group of's 3-year average revenue growth rate and EBITDA growth rate rank better than more than half of companies in the Media - Diversified industry, indicating positive growth trends.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, The Interpublic Group of's ROIC was 11.75, while its WACC came in at 8.97, suggesting value creation.

1687486954372857856.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Interpublic Group of (

IPG, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company exhibits fair financial strength, strong profitability, and positive growth trends compared to other companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about The Interpublic Group of stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.