Is Expedia Group (EXPE) a Potential Value Trap? A GuruFocus Valuation Analysis

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of August 4, 2023, Expedia Group Inc (

EXPE, Financial) reported a daily gain of 5.3% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.97. Despite these encouraging figures, the question arises: is the stock a potential value trap? This article aims to explore this question using a comprehensive valuation analysis. Keep reading to gain valuable insights into the financial health and prospects of Expedia Group (EXPE).

Company Overview

Expedia Group Inc, the world's second-largest online travel agency, boasts a diverse portfolio of travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, and Vrbo. The company also ventured into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. The majority of Expedia's sales and profits come from transaction fees for online bookings. Its revenue streams include services for lodging (76% of total 2022 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (14%), and advertising revenue (7%).

With a current stock price of $103.9, Expedia Group (

EXPE, Financial) has a market cap of $15 billion. However, the GF Value, a proprietary measure estimating the stock's fair value, stands at $179.79. This discrepancy prompts a deeper examination of the company's valuation.

1687486860953124864.png

About GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation model developed by GuruFocus. It estimates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line, visible on our summary page, represents the stock's ideal fair trading value. If a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, thus influencing future returns.

According to our valuation method, Expedia Group (

EXPE, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap, warranting careful consideration before investment. The stock's fair value is estimated considering historical multiples, internal adjustments based on past business growth, and future performance estimates. If the stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially resulting in poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and could offer higher future returns.

1687486807853236224.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Examining Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's important to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Examining the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Expedia Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.91, ranking better than 60.22% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Expedia Group's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1687486827511939072.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Expedia Group has been profitable 9 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company reported a revenue of $12.1 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.97. Its operating margin is 9.82%, ranking better than 61.27% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Expedia Group at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Our research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Expedia Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 53.73% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Expedia Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.1%, ranking worse than 66.17% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, Expedia Group's ROIC is 2.56, and its WACC is 8.75.

1687486844217851904.png

Potential Value Trap Indicators

While Expedia Group's stock may seem undervalued based on the GF Value, certain signs indicate potential risks. The company's Altman Z-score stands at 0.8, placing it in the distress zone and signaling an increased bankruptcy risk. Ideally, a Z-score above 2.99 indicates a safer financial position. The Z-score, particularly relevant for manufacturing companies, considers various factors such as profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency, and activity ratios. To understand the Z-score's role in assessing a company's financial risk, please click here.

Conclusion

In summary, Expedia Group (

EXPE, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 66.17% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Expedia Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.