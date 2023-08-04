As of August 4, 2023, Expedia Group Inc ( EXPE, Financial) reported a daily gain of 5.3% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.97. Despite these encouraging figures, the question arises: is the stock a potential value trap? This article aims to explore this question using a comprehensive valuation analysis. Keep reading to gain valuable insights into the financial health and prospects of Expedia Group (EXPE).

Company Overview

Expedia Group Inc, the world's second-largest online travel agency, boasts a diverse portfolio of travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, and Vrbo. The company also ventured into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. The majority of Expedia's sales and profits come from transaction fees for online bookings. Its revenue streams include services for lodging (76% of total 2022 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (14%), and advertising revenue (7%).

With a current stock price of $103.9, Expedia Group ( EXPE, Financial) has a market cap of $15 billion. However, the GF Value, a proprietary measure estimating the stock's fair value, stands at $179.79. This discrepancy prompts a deeper examination of the company's valuation.

About GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation model developed by GuruFocus. It estimates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line, visible on our summary page, represents the stock's ideal fair trading value. If a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, thus influencing future returns.

According to our valuation method, Expedia Group ( EXPE, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap, warranting careful consideration before investment. The stock's fair value is estimated considering historical multiples, internal adjustments based on past business growth, and future performance estimates. If the stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially resulting in poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and could offer higher future returns.

Examining Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's important to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Examining the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Expedia Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.91, ranking better than 60.22% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Expedia Group's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Expedia Group has been profitable 9 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company reported a revenue of $12.1 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.97. Its operating margin is 9.82%, ranking better than 61.27% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Expedia Group at 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Our research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Expedia Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 53.73% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Expedia Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.1%, ranking worse than 66.17% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to finance its assets. Ideally, ROIC should be higher than WACC. For the past 12 months, Expedia Group's ROIC is 2.56, and its WACC is 8.75.

Potential Value Trap Indicators

While Expedia Group's stock may seem undervalued based on the GF Value, certain signs indicate potential risks. The company's Altman Z-score stands at 0.8, placing it in the distress zone and signaling an increased bankruptcy risk. Ideally, a Z-score above 2.99 indicates a safer financial position. The Z-score, particularly relevant for manufacturing companies, considers various factors such as profitability, leverage, liquidity, solvency, and activity ratios. To understand the Z-score's role in assessing a company's financial risk, please click here.

Conclusion

In summary, Expedia Group ( EXPE, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 66.17% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Expedia Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

