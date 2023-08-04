Evaluating VF Corp (VFC): A Potential Value Trap?

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 4, 2023, VF Corp (

VFC, Financial) reported a daily gain of 3.78% with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $0.3. However, the question arises: Is the stock a potential value trap? This article aims to answer this question by conducting an in-depth valuation analysis of VF Corp. We invite you to delve into this comprehensive breakdown of the company's financial health and prospects.

Company Overview

VF Corp (

VFC, Financial) designs, manufactures, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. With a portfolio of about a dozen brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies, VF Corp caters to a diverse market. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. VF Corp, which traces its roots back to 1899, has grown through multiple acquisitions.

The company's stock is currently trading at $19.76 per share, giving it a market cap of $7.7 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of the stock's fair value, stands at $66.82, indicating a potential value trap.

1687487097323126784.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

For VF Corp, the GF Value suggests a possible value trap scenario. This estimate is derived from historical multiples at which the stock has traded, the company's past growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is deemed overvalued and likely to deliver poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future returns are expected to be higher.

1687487034186268672.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. It is essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to invest. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide valuable insights. VF Corp has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1, which is worse than 77.59% of companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. The overall financial strength of VF Corp is ranked at 4 out of 10, indicating poor financial health.

1687487062871113728.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. VF Corp has been profitable for 9 of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company generated revenue of $11.4 billion and an EPS of $0.3. Its operating margin is 8.66%, ranking better than 71.97% of companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. Overall, VF Corp's profitability is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Company growth is a crucial factor in valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. VF Corp's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 4.5%, ranking better than 56.23% of companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -23.1%, which ranks worse than 89.52% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, VF Corp's ROIC stands at 24.95, and its WACC is 7.76, suggesting that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1687487080394915840.png

Identifying a Possible Value Trap

Despite VF Corp's low valuation, certain indicators suggest it might be a value trap. With a Piotroski F-score of only 2 out of a possible 9, potential concerns arise. This low score may signal a downward trend in critical aspects such as profitability, funding, and efficiency. Investors should look beyond the appealing low valuation and ensure there are no concealed long-term risks. To better understand the Piotroski F-score, please click here.

Furthermore, the Altman Z-score for VF Corp stands at 1.38, placing the company's financial health in the distress zone and signalling an increased bankruptcy risk. Ideally, an Altman Z-score above 2.99 reflects a safer financial position. To further comprehend the Z-score's role in assessing a company's financial risk, please click here.

Conclusion

In summary, VF Corp's stock appears to be a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 89.52% of companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. To learn more about VF Corp stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.