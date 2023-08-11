With a daily gain of 3.59% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.79, Cboe Global Markets Inc ( CBOE, Financial) presents an intriguing case for value investors. However, the question arises: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article seeks to unravel this query through a detailed valuation analysis. Read on to discover whether this stock aligns with your investment strategy.

Company Overview

Cboe Global Markets Inc ( CBOE, Financial) is a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, offering innovative trading, clearing, and investment solutions to market participants globally. The company, committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, provides leading products, technology, and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe's trading solutions and products span multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

At a current price of $145.03 per share, Cboe Global Markets ( CBOE, Financial) has a market cap of $15.3 billion. However, the GF Value, a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, estimates its fair value at $110.52. This discrepancy suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates a stock's fair trading value. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. Stocks are expected to fluctuate around the GF Value Line, which represents the stock's ideal fair trading value.

For Cboe Global Markets ( CBOE, Financial), the GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued. This conclusion is drawn from three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and is likely to offer poor future returns. Conversely, if it is below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and could provide high future returns.

Given that Cboe Global Markets is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth. If you're seeking companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk, consider checking out the High Quality & Low Capex Screener.

Financial Strength of Cboe Global Markets

Investing in companies with poor financial strength exposes investors to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Cboe Global Markets has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, which ranks worse than 82.69% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. The overall financial strength of Cboe Global Markets is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Cboe Global Markets has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. In the past 12 months, the company generated revenues of $4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.79. Its operating margin of 24.75% is better than 68.04% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Cboe Global Markets's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Cboe Global Markets is 18.4%, which ranks better than 70.54% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.2%, ranking worse than 69.7% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers another perspective on profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Cboe Global Markets's ROIC is 9.31, and its cost of capital is 7.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Cboe Global Markets ( CBOE, Financial) is believed to be significantly overvalued. While the company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong, its growth ranks worse than 69.7% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Cboe Global Markets stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.