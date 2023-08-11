Caesars Entertainment Inc ( CZR, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 3.46%, despite a Loss Per Share of $1.66. This raises the question: is the stock a potential value trap? In this article, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis to answer this question. Read on to gain insights into the intrinsic value of Caesars Entertainment.

Company Overview

Caesars Entertainment Inc ( CZR, Financial) is a prominent name in the gaming industry, boasting around 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas and regional markets. The company's portfolio includes renowned brands such as Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Additionally, it owns the U.S. division of William Hill, a digital sports betting platform. The company's U.S. presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which had over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars.

Despite its current share price of $56.91, the GF Value, a proprietary measure by GuruFocus, estimates Caesars Entertainment's fair value at $95.35. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be a potential value trap, warranting a second thought before investment.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation model that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides a visual representation of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is likely overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued, indicating higher potential future returns. In the case of Caesars Entertainment ( CZR, Financial), the stock appears to be a potential value trap based on the GF Value estimation.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage offer valuable insights into a company's financial health. Caesars Entertainment's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07 ranks lower than 84.76% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies generally carries less risk, especially if they demonstrate consistent profitability over the long term. Caesars Entertainment has been profitable for six out of the past ten years. With a 12-month revenue of $11.4 billion and an operating margin of 22.23%—better than 86.52% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry—Caesars Entertainment's profitability is strong.

Moreover, growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Caesars Entertainment's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 86.01% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. In addition, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.4%, ranking better than 71.26% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while the WACC is the average rate a company is expected to pay to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Caesars Entertainment's ROIC is 8.39, while its cost of capital is 11.02, suggesting a need for improvement.

Is Caesars Entertainment a Value Trap?

Despite signs of potential undervaluation, investing in Caesars Entertainment comes with certain risks. The company's Altman Z-score stands at 0.63, signaling an increased bankruptcy risk and placing the company's financial health in the distress zone. For a safer financial position, an Altman Z-score above 2.99 is preferable. To understand the role of the Z-score in assessing a company's financial risk, please click here.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Caesars Entertainment ( CZR, Financial) is believed to be a potential value trap. While the company's growth and profitability are strong, its financial condition is poor. To learn more about Caesars Entertainment stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

