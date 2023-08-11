The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc ( ICE, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 3.32%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.58. The question is: is this stock fairly valued? In this article, we will delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of ICE, providing you with valuable insights. Let's get started.

Company Introduction

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provider of ancillary data products. Notably known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, ICE also operates a large derivatives exchange. Its largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. The company's business is divided into exchanges (55% of net revenue), mortgage technology (18% of net revenue), and fixed-income and data services (27% of net revenue).

With a stock price of $115.79 and a GF Value (our estimation of fair value) of $116.74, Intercontinental Exchange appears to be fairly valued. Let's delve deeper into the company's value with a detailed financial assessment.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is our proprietary method for determining the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The stock price is likely to fluctuate around this GF Value Line.

For Intercontinental Exchange ( ICE, Financial), our GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, affecting future returns. However, at its current price of $115.79 per share, Intercontinental Exchange's stock appears to be fairly valued, suggesting that its long-term return is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to understand a company's financial strength before investing. Intercontinental Exchange has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, ranking worse than 91.21% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. Overall, Intercontinental Exchange's financial strength is rated 4 out of 10, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Intercontinental Exchange, with its high operating margin of 38.55%, ranks better than 78.01% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. This, coupled with its profitability rank of 8 out of 10, indicates strong profitability .

However, growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Intercontinental Exchange's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 14% ranks better than 62.89% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.5%, ranking worse than 68.18% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Intercontinental Exchange's ROIC is 1.58, and its WACC is 9.63, indicating that the company is not generating a return on its invested capital higher than its cost of capital.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange ( ICE, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. Despite its poor financial strength, the company has strong profitability. However, its growth ranks worse than 68.18% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. For a more detailed analysis, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

