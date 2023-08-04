On August 04, 2023, PulteGroup Inc ( PHM, Financial) saw a daily gain of 3.36%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.1. This article aims to evaluate whether the stock is fairly valued. Read on for a thorough valuation analysis.

Introducing PulteGroup Inc

PulteGroup Inc, one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operates in 42 markets across 24 states. Primarily building single-family detached homes, PulteGroup caters to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. Additionally, it offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.

With a current stock price of $84.19 and a market cap of $18.5 billion, we need to determine if the stock is trading at a fair value. To do this, we'll compare the stock price to the GF Value, a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the ideal fair trading value of the stock. It's computed considering three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given PulteGroup's current price of $84.19 per share and a market cap of $18.5 billion, the stock appears to be fairly valued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Examining PulteGroup's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. PulteGroup has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74, which ranks better than 56.19% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks PulteGroup's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

Assessing Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. PulteGroup has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.9 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.1. Its operating margin is 21.38%, which ranks better than 88.07% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of PulteGroup at 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of PulteGroup is 22.8%, which ranks better than 84.16% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.2%, which ranks better than 78.49% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, PulteGroup's ROIC was 23.94, while its WACC came in at 9.87.

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 78.49% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about PulteGroup stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

