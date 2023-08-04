On August 4, 2023, Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON, Financial) reported a daily gain of 3.06%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.89. Given these figures, one may wonder: is Axon Enterprise modestly undervalued? This article aims to explore this question by delving into the company's GF Value and other financial metrics. So, let's dive in!

Introduction to Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON, Financial) is a leading company that designs, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software. These products are primarily used by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors, and it generates most of its revenue from the United States.

As of the date of this analysis, Axon Enterprise's stock price stands at $182.52, while its GF Value, an estimate of fair value, is $216.04. This disparity suggests that the company may be modestly undervalued. The following sections will provide a more detailed analysis of Axon Enterprise's financial health and growth prospects.

Understanding Axon Enterprise's GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value.

For Axon Enterprise, the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given that Axon Enterprise's current price is less than its GF Value, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Axon Enterprise

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to assess a company's financial strength before purchasing its stock. Axon Enterprise has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.54, which is better than 63.05% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Axon Enterprise at 7 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is fair.

Profitability and Growth of Axon Enterprise

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Axon Enterprise has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.3 billion and an EPS of $1.89. Its operating margin is 7.26%, which ranks better than 55.99% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Overall, the profitability of Axon Enterprise is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

One of the most vital factors in a company's valuation is its growth. Axon Enterprise's average annual revenue growth is 22.9%, which is better than 87.36% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 169.4%, ranking better than 99.56% of companies in the industry.

Return on Invested Capital Vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. For Axon Enterprise, the ROIC is 5.15, and the WACC is 10.48, suggesting that the company might need to improve its efficiency in generating cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business.

Conclusion

In summary, Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is fair, and its growth ranks better than 99.56% of companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. To learn more about Axon Enterprise stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

