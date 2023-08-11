Amgen Inc: A Strong Contender in the Drug Manufacturers Industry with a GF Score of 85

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amgen Inc (

AMGN, Financial), a leading player in the drug manufacturers industry, is currently trading at $245.67 with a market capitalization of $131.27 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 6.49% today and an impressive 8.89% over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, Amgen has a score of 85 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This article will delve into the components of the GF Score and compare Amgen's performance with its main competitors.

1687507663065186304.png

Amgen's Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength rank measures a company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Amgen's Financial Strength rank is 4/10, indicating a moderate level of financial stability. The company's interest coverage is 5.43, and its debt to revenue ratio is 2.35. Its Altman Z score is 1.57, which is below the safe zone of 2.99, suggesting potential financial distress in the future.

Profitability Rank: A Strong Point for Amgen

Amgen's Profitability Rank is 9/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin is 34.31%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 7, suggesting a healthy financial situation. Despite a slight downtrend in the 5-year average operating margin (-4.70%), the company has consistently been profitable over the past 10 years, earning it a predictability rank of 3.5.

Growth Rank: Amgen Shows Promising Growth

Amgen's Growth Rank is 8/10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 9.20%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 8.20%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 4.00%, indicating a steady increase in its business operations.

GF Value Rank: Amgen's Fair Valuation

The GF Value Rank of Amgen is 6/10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, which takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank: Room for Improvement

Amgen's Momentum Rank is 5/10, indicating moderate momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's performance over the past 12 months.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the drug manufacturers industry, Amgen holds a strong position. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (

BMY, Financial) has a GF Score of 84 and a market cap of $126.67 billion. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD, Financial) has a GF Score of 79 and a market cap of $99.25 billion. Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial) has a GF Score of 86 and a market cap of $197.89 billion. More details can be found on the competitors page.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amgen's strong GF Score of 85, high profitability rank, and promising growth rank make it a compelling choice for value investors. Despite some concerns regarding its financial strength and momentum, the company's overall performance and potential for outperformance are noteworthy. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.