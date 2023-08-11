PulteGroup Inc ( PHM, Financial), a prominent player in the Homebuilding & Construction industry, is currently trading at $84.3 per share. With a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 3.5% today and an impressive 8.60% over the past four weeks. According to the GF Score, a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, PulteGroup Inc boasts a high score of 92 out of 100. This score indicates the company's potential for outperformance, making it an attractive investment option.

Financial Strength Analysis

PulteGroup Inc's Financial Strength rank stands at an impressive 9 out of 10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation. PulteGroup Inc's high score is attributed to its low debt burden, as indicated by its interest coverage of 10023.96, and its low debt to revenue ratio of 0.14. Additionally, the company's Altman Z-Score of 5.27 further underscores its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. This rank measures a company's profitability and the likelihood of its business remaining profitable. PulteGroup Inc's high score is due to its robust operating margin of 21.38%, a strong Piotroski F-Score of 8, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. The company's Predictability Rank of 5 further enhances its profitability credentials.

Growth Rank Analysis

PulteGroup Inc's Growth Rank is also a perfect 10 out of 10. This rank measures a company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company's high score is attributed to its 5-year revenue growth rate of 18.10%, 3-year revenue growth rate of 22.80%, and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 33.20%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 3 out of 10. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

PulteGroup Inc's Momentum Rank is 6 out of 10. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. The company's score indicates a positive momentum in its stock price performance.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, PulteGroup Inc holds its ground. NVR Inc ( NVR, Financial) has a GF Score of 96, Toll Brothers Inc ( TOL, Financial) has a GF Score of 90, and Meritage Homes Corp ( MTH, Financial) also has a GF Score of 90. More details about these competitors can be found here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PulteGroup Inc's overall GF Score of 92 out of 100 indicates a high potential for outperformance. This score, combined with the company's strong financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum ranks, suggests a promising future performance. However, investors should consider all aspects of the GF Score when making investment decisions.