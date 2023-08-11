Intercontinental Exchange Inc ( ICE, Financial) is a leading player in the Capital Markets industry. As of August 4, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $115.86, with a market capitalization of $64.87 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.38% today and a 2.72% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and various ranks to provide a comprehensive analysis of its financial performance and future prospects.

GF Score Analysis

Intercontinental Exchange Inc boasts a GF Score of 89 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally suggests higher returns, making ICE an attractive investment option.

Financial Strength Rank Analysis

ICE's Financial Strength rank stands at 4 out of 10. This rank is determined by factors such as the company's debt burden, measured by its interest coverage of 5.40, and its debt to revenue ratio of 1.90. The company's Altman Z score is 0.62, indicating a need for improvement in its financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting a strong profitability profile. This rank is based on factors such as its operating margin of 38.55%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5, and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. However, the company has seen a slight downtrend in its operating margin over the past five years, with a 5-year average of -1.80%.

Growth Rank Analysis

ICE's Growth Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, indicating robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 12.90% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 14.00%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate stands at 9.20%, further solidifying its strong growth profile.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

ICE's Momentum Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong price momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, providing insights into the stock's price performance.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Capital Markets industry, ICE holds its ground with a GF Score of 89. Moody's Corporation ( MCO, Financial) has a similar GF Score of 89, while CME Group Inc ( CME, Financial) and MSCI Inc ( MSCI, Financial) have slightly higher GF Scores of 92 and 94, respectively. For more details on ICE's competitors, visit the competitors' page.

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc presents a compelling investment opportunity with its high GF Score, strong growth profile, and robust profitability. However, investors should also consider its financial strength and valuation before making investment decisions.