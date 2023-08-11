Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI): A Strong Contender with Good Outperformance Potential

56 minutes ago
Super Micro Computer Inc (

SMCI, Financial), a prominent player in the hardware industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of August 4, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $339.15, with a market cap of $17.8 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 5.58% today and a significant increase of 35.10% over the past four weeks. With a GF Score of 81 out of 100, SMCI demonstrates good outperformance potential, indicating a promising investment opportunity.

1687508237579976704.png

Financial Strength: A Robust Foundation

SMCI's Financial Strength rank stands at an impressive 9 out of 10. This score is derived from several factors, including an interest coverage of 70.60, a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.03, and a high Altman Z score of 11.05. These figures indicate that SMCI is in a strong financial position, with a low debt burden and a high level of financial stability.

Profitability Rank: Consistent and High

The company's Profitability Rank is also high at 9 out of 10. This is based on an operating margin of 10.64%, a Piotroski F-Score of 7, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. These figures suggest that SMCI is not only profitable but also likely to maintain its profitability in the future.

Growth Rank: A Rising Star

SMCI's Growth Rank is at the maximum of 10 out of 10, indicating robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. With a 5-year revenue growth rate of 10.60% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 12.70%, SMCI has demonstrated consistent and strong growth over the years.

GF Value Rank: Room for Improvement

However, SMCI's GF Value Rank is at a low 1 out of 10. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued, indicating a potential risk for investors. It's crucial for investors to consider this factor when making investment decisions.

Momentum Rank: Moderate Momentum

The company's Momentum Rank is 3 out of 10, indicating a moderate level of momentum. This suggests that while the stock has seen some positive movement, it may not maintain this momentum in the future.

Competitor Analysis: Standing Strong

When compared to its main competitors in the hardware industry, SMCI holds its ground. NetApp Inc (

NTAP, Financial) has a GF Score of 87, Western Digital Corp (WDC, Financial) has a score of 62, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX, Financial) has a score of 67. Despite the strong competition, SMCI's GF Score of 81 indicates that it has a good outperformance potential. For more details, please visit our competitors' page.

In conclusion, Super Micro Computer Inc (

SMCI, Financial) presents a promising investment opportunity with its strong financial strength, high profitability, and robust growth. However, investors should also consider its low GF Value Rank and moderate Momentum Rank when making investment decisions.

