Texas Pacific Land Corp: A High-Performance Contender in the Oil & Gas Industry

59 minutes ago
Founded in 1888, Texas Pacific Land Corp (

TPL, Financial) is one of the largest landowners in the state of Texas with approximately 900,000 acres of land in West Texas. The company operates in the Oil & Gas industry and primarily generates revenue through oil and gas royalties, easements, and land sales. As of August 4, 2023, TPL's stock price stands at $1700.04, with a market cap of $13.05 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 5.51% today and a significant increase of 25.35% over the past four weeks.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. TPL's GF Score is an impressive 96 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This high score suggests that TPL is likely to generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores. 1687508377124470784.png

Financial Strength Rank Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. TPL's Financial Strength Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company has a high interest coverage of 10000.00 and a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.00. Additionally, its Altman Z score is 70.00, further confirming its financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. TPL's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10, indicating high profitability and business stability. The company has a high operating margin of 78.60% and a Piotroski F-Score of 6, suggesting a healthy financial situation.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. TPL's Growth Rank is also a perfect 10 out of 10, indicating strong revenue and profitability growth. The company has a 5-year revenue growth rate of 26.20% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 11.00%, demonstrating consistent growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples. TPL's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the company is reasonably valued with good performance potential.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. TPL's Momentum Rank is 4 out of 10, indicating moderate price performance.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Oil & Gas industry, TPL stands out with its high GF Score. Chesapeake Energy Corp (

CHK, Financial) has a GF Score of 26, Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial) has a GF Score of 78, and APA Corp (APA, Financial) has a GF Score of 76. This comparison suggests that TPL has a higher performance potential relative to its competitors. For more details, please visit the competitors page.

In conclusion, Texas Pacific Land Corp's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, consistent growth, reasonable valuation, and moderate momentum make it a compelling investment option in the Oil & Gas industry.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
