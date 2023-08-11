Cboe Global Markets Inc: A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

55 minutes ago
Cboe Global Markets Inc (

CBOE, Financial), a prominent player in the Capital Markets industry, has been making waves with its impressive stock performance. As of August 4, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $144.69, reflecting a gain of 3.34% today and a 5.47% increase over the past four weeks. With a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, CBOE's financial strength and growth potential have earned it a commendable GF Score of 85/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

1687508409940705280.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank of CBOE stands at 6/10. This metric evaluates the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. CBOE's interest coverage is 15.03, indicating a low debt burden. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 0.48, suggesting a healthy financial structure. Furthermore, the Altman Z score of 3.18 indicates a low bankruptcy risk.

Profitability Rank Analysis

CBOE's Profitability Rank is an impressive 9/10. The company's Operating Margin is 24.75%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a healthy financial situation. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years and has a Predictability Rank of 3.5, suggesting a high likelihood of continued profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank of CBOE is a perfect 10/10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 12.40%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 18.40%. Additionally, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 4.90%, indicating a steady increase in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of CBOE is 1/10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

CBOE's Momentum Rank is 9/10, indicating strong momentum in the company's stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's performance over the past 12 months.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Capital Markets industry, CBOE holds its ground. Morningstar Inc (

MORN, Financial) has a GF Score of 91, FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS, Financial) has a GF Score of 96, and OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCM, Financial) has a GF Score of 95. Despite the intense competition, CBOE's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth potential make it a compelling choice for investors. More details about the competitors can be found here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cboe Global Markets Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, robust growth, and strong momentum contribute to its high GF Score of 85/100. Despite its low GF Value Rank, the company's overall performance and potential for outperformance make it a promising investment option.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
