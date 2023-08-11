With a daily gain of 3.46% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.67, Charles River Laboratories International Inc ( CRL, Financial) has presented an intriguing question to value investors: Is the stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of CRL, offering insightful perspectives to guide your investment decisions. So, let's dive right in.

A Snapshot of Charles River Laboratories International

Founded in 1947, Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company operates through three main segments: research model & services, discovery & safety assessment, and manufacturing support. With a market cap of $10.7 billion and sales of $4.1 billion, the company has established a strong foothold in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry.

The current stock price of CRL is $208.51, while its fair value, as estimated by the GF Value, stands at $325.52. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be significantly undervalued, prompting a deeper analysis of its value.

Decoding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock.

According to the GF Value, Charles River Laboratories International Inc ( CRL, Financial) is significantly undervalued. The valuation is derived from historical multiples, the company's past growth, and future performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it suggests overvaluation and likely poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it indicates undervaluation and potential for higher future returns.

Considering that Charles River Laboratories International's stock price is significantly below its GF Value, it is likely that its long-term return will be much higher than its business growth.

Assessing Financial Strength

Before investing, it's crucial to evaluate a company's financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide valuable insights. Charles River Laboratories International's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.06, which is lower than 92.44% of companies in its industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, the company's financial condition is fair.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are generally less risky investments. Charles River Laboratories International has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $4.1 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.67 over the past twelve months, its operating margin of 16.38% ranks better than 77.53% of companies in its industry. Overall, the company's profitability is strong, with a rank of 9 out of 10.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Charles River Laboratories International is 13.7%, which ranks better than 57.14% of companies in its industry. Moreover, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.3%, outperforming 60.42% of industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For Charles River Laboratories International, the ROIC for the past 12 months is 7.67, and its WACC is 9.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Charles River Laboratories International ( CRL, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 60.42% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Charles River Laboratories International stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

