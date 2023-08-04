On August 4, 2023, Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 3.09%, pushing its share price to $64.13. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.89, the question arises: Is this stock modestly overvalued? To answer this, we will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis. So, let's dive in.

A Glimpse at Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY , Financial)

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. By the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Its net production averaged 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, with a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

When comparing the stock price of Occidental Petroleum ( OXY, Financial) with its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, it appears that the stock is modestly overvalued. This assessment sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value, combining financial evaluation with crucial company details.

Understanding the GF Value of Occidental Petroleum

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor rooted in the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. In essence, the GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Occidental Petroleum's stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $ 64.13 per share, Occidental Petroleum's stock appears to be modestly overvalued.

Given Occidental Petroleum's relative overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Occidental Petroleum's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company's stock, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide a sound understanding of a company's financial strength. Occidental Petroleum has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, ranking lower than 84.96% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, Occidental Petroleum's financial strength is fair, with a score of 5 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth of Occidental Petroleum

Companies consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk to investors. Higher profit margins often indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Occidental Petroleum has been profitable 6 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $31.5 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.89 over the past twelve months, and an operating margin of 29.55%, Occidental Petroleum ranks better than 76.24% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its overall profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. According to GuruFocus research, long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Occidental Petroleum is 12.3%, ranking better than 54.34% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 33.1%, ranking better than 71.81% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Look at Occidental Petroleum's Profitability

Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a measure of how effectively a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) represents the average rate a company is expected to pay to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Occidental Petroleum's ROIC is 10.98, and its cost of capital is 8.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Occidental Petroleum Corp ( OXY, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, with growth ranking better than 71.81% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. For more details about Occidental Petroleum's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.