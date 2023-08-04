Is Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Modestly Overvalued? An Insightful GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On August 4, 2023, Occidental Petroleum Corp (

OXY, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 3.09%, pushing its share price to $64.13. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.89, the question arises: Is this stock modestly overvalued? To answer this, we will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis. So, let's dive in.

A Glimpse at Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial)

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. By the end of 2022, the company reported net proved reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Its net production averaged 1,159 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, with a ratio of 75% oil and natural gas liquids and 25% natural gas.

When comparing the stock price of Occidental Petroleum (

OXY, Financial) with its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, it appears that the stock is modestly overvalued. This assessment sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value, combining financial evaluation with crucial company details.

1687531446161375232.png

Understanding the GF Value of Occidental Petroleum

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor rooted in the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. In essence, the GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Occidental Petroleum's stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $ 64.13 per share, Occidental Petroleum's stock appears to be modestly overvalued.

Given Occidental Petroleum's relative overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1687531377890689024.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Occidental Petroleum's Financial Strength

Before investing in a company's stock, it's crucial to evaluate its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide a sound understanding of a company's financial strength. Occidental Petroleum has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, ranking lower than 84.96% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, Occidental Petroleum's financial strength is fair, with a score of 5 out of 10.

1687531404205752320.png

Profitability and Growth of Occidental Petroleum

Companies consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk to investors. Higher profit margins often indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Occidental Petroleum has been profitable 6 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $31.5 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.89 over the past twelve months, and an operating margin of 29.55%, Occidental Petroleum ranks better than 76.24% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its overall profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. According to GuruFocus research, long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Occidental Petroleum is 12.3%, ranking better than 54.34% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 33.1%, ranking better than 71.81% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Look at Occidental Petroleum's Profitability

Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a measure of how effectively a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) represents the average rate a company is expected to pay to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Occidental Petroleum's ROIC is 10.98, and its cost of capital is 8.64.

1687531424535543808.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Occidental Petroleum Corp (

OXY, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, with growth ranking better than 71.81% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. For more details about Occidental Petroleum's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.