Charles River Laboratories International Inc: A High-Performing Stock with a GF Score of 94

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (

CRL, Financial) is a leading player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of August 4, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $208.47, with a market cap of $10.67 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.44% today and a slight increase of 0.02% over the past four weeks. The company's impressive GF Score of 94 out of 100 indicates its high outperformance potential.

1687539648395476992.png

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five key aspects of valuation: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. Each of these components is ranked, and the ranks have a positive correlation with the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest. Stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength Analysis

Charles River Laboratories' Financial Strength rank is 5 out of 10. This rank measures the company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. The company's interest coverage is 7.95, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses on outstanding debt. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.77, and its Altman Z score is 2.56, both of which are reasonable.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. This rank is based on factors such as operating margin, Piotroski F-Score, trend of the operating margin, consistency of profitability, and predictability rank. The company's operating margin is 16.38%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a healthy financial situation.

Growth Rank Analysis

Charles River Laboratories' Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 14.80%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 13.70%. Its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 15.90%, demonstrating robust growth in its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating that the stock is reasonably valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Charles River Laboratories' Momentum Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a positive momentum in its stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the same industry, Charles River Laboratories holds a strong position. Qiagen NV (

QGEN, Financial) has a GF Score of 86, Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP, Financial) has a GF Score of 91, and Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) has a GF Score of 88. This comparison indicates that Charles River Laboratories is a high-performing stock with a strong potential for outperformance.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 4, 2023. For more information on Charles River Laboratories and its competitors, visit the Competitors page on GuruFocus.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.