Weitz Value Matters: Patience Counts

By Wally Weitz and Brad Hinton

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • In the second quarter, stocks generally continued their recovery from October 2022 lows, but the gains were anything but uniform.
Article's Main Image

Our firm celebrated its 40th anniversary this May. Several hundred shareholders, including some who have been with us since opening day in 1983, joined us for our annual meeting.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) likes to say that companies get the shareholders they deserve, and we are proud to have this group of sensible, patient and loyal investors as clients.

In the second quarter, stocks generally continued their recovery from October 2022 lows, but the gains were anything but uniform. Large-cap stocks did better than small, “growth” outperformed “value,” and many companies associated with artificial intelligence, AI, enjoyed super-charged gains. Our businesses performed well, and our portfolios turned in another positive quarter.

Bond prices continued to face the headwinds of the Fed's efforts to fight inflation and growing fears that a recession could create credit challenges. Nevertheless, our bond funds continued to do well, and more importantly, provided solid absolute returns. Today's higher rates auger well for future returns as we reinvest interest income and maturing bonds at attractive rates.

Market Commentary

The stock and bond markets peaked 18 months ago when the Fed made it clear that it would reverse the easy money policy that had prevailed during most of the 13 years since the Great Financial Crisis. Their zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) and quantitative easing (QE) had fueled a long bull market, and a reversal of those policies was not good news for stock or bond prices. We are still working through the transition from market tailwinds to market headwinds.

Despite some scary headlines — bank runs, debt ceiling drama, the Russian coup attempt — the long-term outlook for stock portfolio returns usually does not change very much from quarter to quarter. So, rather than dwell on the loud, but less important, news of the day, we will focus on two basic messages for our shareholders:

(1) While Fed tightening is not good news for the economy or stock and bond markets, it is necessary, and it will end. The uncertainty of the timing or severity of its impact makes us think of a train going through a tunnel. It is dark outside, we don't know how long the tunnel is, and with no external communication service, we cannot get the answers we would like. But there are rails keeping us on track, and even in the tunnel, our companies are moving toward the desired destination.

(2) Business value is still what drives stock prices. Economic, business and political news, along with variations of fear and greed, have always pushed and pulled on stock prices. In recent years, the Covid pandemic created a whole new crop of distortions and distractions. But logic dictates that business value eventually determines stock price. If price is greater than value, a company will sell new shares or convertible bonds to take advantage of cheap financing. They may also make acquisitions with their overvalued shares. The extra supply of shares depresses their price. Similarly, undervalued shares allow for company buybacks and may attract hostile takeovers or tempt management to take the company private. The price can stay disconnected from value for a frustratingly long time, but as long as value remains intact or continues to grow, the investment result should be good.

Outlook

The Fed policy “tunnel” may extend for several more quarters. The result of their efforts may be a recession. In any event, we will need to be patient and continue to upgrade and reshape our portfolios with the best companies available at reasonable prices. Buying the right companies at the right price and holding patiently has always been a prescription for investing success, even if results do not come on our preferred schedule. As

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) reminds us, “Investing is not supposed to be easy.”

IMPORTANT DISLCOSURES

The opinions expressed are those of Weitz Investment Management and are not meant as investment advice or to predict or project the future performance of any investment product. The opinions are current through 07/01/2023, are subject to change at any time based on market and other current conditions, and no forecasts can be guaranteed. This commentary is being provided as a general source of information and is not intended as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any specific security or to engage in any investment strategy. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific objectives, financial needs, risk tolerance and time horizon.

Portfolio composition is subject to change at any time. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk.

Investors should consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus, which may be obtained at weitzinvestments.com.

Weitz Securities, Inc. is the distributor of the Weitz Funds.
Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.