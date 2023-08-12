Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial) recently saw a daily gain of 2.87% with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.41. The question we are trying to answer is whether the stock is significantly undervalued. Let's delve into the valuation analysis and explore the intrinsic value of Generac Holdings.

Company Overview

Generac Holdings is a prominent player in the power generation equipment industry, designing and manufacturing products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Its product range includes standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. The company primarily generates its sales from the United States.

Generac Holdings ( GNRC, Financial) currently trades at $113.95 per share, which is significantly lower than its GF Value of $347.42. Given its market cap of $7.1 billion and sales of $4 billion, the stock appears to be undervalued. Here's an overview of the company's income breakdown:

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Significantly, Generac Holdings ( GNRC, Financial) appears to be undervalued based on the GF Value. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Generac Holdings' financial strength is a key aspect to consider to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. The company's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1 ranks lower than 94.11% of companies in the Industrial Products industry, indicating fair financial strength. Here's a look at the company's debt and cash over the years:

Profitability and Growth

Generac Holdings' profitability is another crucial factor for investors. The company has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 8.11% that ranks better than 69.16% of companies in the Industrial Products industry.

Furthermore, Generac Holdings' growth is impressive, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than 87.78% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.3%, ranking better than 65.52% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Generac Holdings' Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers another perspective on the company's profitability. Over the past 12 months, Generac Holdings' ROIC was 6.35, while its WACC stood at 11.1. Here's a historical comparison of the company's ROIC and WACC:

Conclusion

Overall, Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 65.52% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. For more details about Generac Holdings stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

