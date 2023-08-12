Is Lennar Corp (LEN) Stock Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 2.39% and an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.65, Lennar Corp (

LEN, Financial) has caught the attention of many investors. The question that arises now is whether the stock is fairly valued. This article aims to answer that question through an in-depth valuation analysis. Let's delve into the details.

Introduction to Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial)

Lennar Corp (LEN), the second-largest public homebuilder in the United States, primarily targets first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The Miami-based company is not only involved in multifamily construction but also offers mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. At a current stock price of $125.57, Lennar (LEN) has a market cap of $35.7 billion, putting it in direct comparison with its GF Value of $118.31. This comparison will pave the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1687591849180528640.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

As per the GF Value calculation, Lennar (

LEN, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1687591788648333312.png

Financial Strength of Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial)

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to examine a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Lennar's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.86 ranks better than 59.05% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The overall financial strength of Lennar is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1687591810727149568.png

Profitability and Growth of Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Lennar has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $33.6 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.65. Its operating margin of 17.43% is better than 77.98% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks Lennar's profitability as strong.

One crucial factor in the valuation of a company is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Lennar is 18.5%, which ranks better than 76.24% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 43.2%, which ranks better than 78.49% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can be evaluated by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Lennar's ROIC was 14.55 while its WACC came in at 9.89.

1687591829337276416.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Lennar Corp (

LEN, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 78.49% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about Lennar stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.