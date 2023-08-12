With a daily gain of 2.39% and an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.65, Lennar Corp ( LEN, Financial) has caught the attention of many investors. The question that arises now is whether the stock is fairly valued. This article aims to answer that question through an in-depth valuation analysis. Let's delve into the details.

Introduction to Lennar Corp ( LEN , Financial)

Lennar Corp (LEN), the second-largest public homebuilder in the United States, primarily targets first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The Miami-based company is not only involved in multifamily construction but also offers mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. At a current stock price of $125.57, Lennar (LEN) has a market cap of $35.7 billion, putting it in direct comparison with its GF Value of $118.31. This comparison will pave the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

As per the GF Value calculation, Lennar ( LEN, Financial) stock is believed to be fairly valued. This implies that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of Lennar Corp ( LEN , Financial)

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to examine a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Lennar's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.86 ranks better than 59.05% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The overall financial strength of Lennar is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth of Lennar Corp ( LEN , Financial)

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Lennar has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $33.6 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.65. Its operating margin of 17.43% is better than 77.98% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks Lennar's profitability as strong.

One crucial factor in the valuation of a company is its growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Lennar is 18.5%, which ranks better than 76.24% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 43.2%, which ranks better than 78.49% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can be evaluated by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Lennar's ROIC was 14.55 while its WACC came in at 9.89.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Lennar Corp ( LEN, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 78.49% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about Lennar stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

