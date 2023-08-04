Is BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Stock Worth the Investment? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 4, 2023, BorgWarner Inc (

BWA, Financial) saw a daily gain of 2.71%, with its stock price standing at $42.52. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at 4.05. But is the stock fairly valued? This article aims to answer this question through a comprehensive analysis of BorgWarner's valuation. Let's delve in.

A Closer Look at BorgWarner Inc

BorgWarner Inc (

BWA, Financial), a Tier I auto-parts supplier, operates through three main segments: air management, drivetrain and battery systems, and e-propulsion. The company's largest customers include Ford and Volkswagen, contributing 13% and 8% of its 2022 revenue, respectively. With its global presence, Europe, Asia, and North America each accounted for approximately one-third of the 2022 revenue.

As of the date, BorgWarner's stock price is $42.52, and the fair value, as estimated by the GF Value, is $44.6. This comparison sets the stage for a more in-depth analysis of the company's value, intertwining financial assessment with essential company details.

1687591848211644416.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

For BorgWarner (

BWA, Financial), the GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued. This estimation is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Given that BorgWarner is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

1687591788455395328.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

BorgWarner's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a high risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. BorgWarner's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.19, ranking lower than 75.66% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. However, with an overall financial strength score of 7 out of 10, BorgWarner's financial health is considered fair.

1687591810349662208.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. BorgWarner has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with revenues of $16.9 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.05 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 9.57% is better than 77.49% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, BorgWarner's profitability is strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. BorgWarner's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 10.7%, ranking better than 65.88% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.7%, ranking lower than 59.91% of companies in the same industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. When ROIC is higher than WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, BorgWarner's ROIC has been 9.84, while its WACC is 8.31.

1687591828364197888.png

Conclusion

In summary, BorgWarner (

BWA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, but its growth ranks lower than 59.91% of companies in the Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about BorgWarner stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.