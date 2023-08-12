D.R. Horton Inc ( DHI, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 2.29%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 14.06 as of August 04, 2023. But does this mean the stock is fairly valued? This article aims to answer that question through a detailed valuation analysis. Let's delve into the financials and operations of D.R. Horton to determine its intrinsic value.

Company Overview

D.R. Horton is a leading American homebuilder with operations spread across 110 markets in 33 states. Predominantly building single-family detached homes, D.R. Horton caters to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. Apart from construction, the company also provides mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. Headquartered in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton manages six regional segments across the United States. With a stock price of $125.71, the company's market cap stands at $42.5 billion, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $122.29.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

The stock of D.R. Horton ( DHI, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Because D.R. Horton is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength. D.R. Horton has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which is worse than 50.48% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks D.R. Horton's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, typically carries less risk. A company with high profit margins is generally a safer investment than those with low profit margins. D.R. Horton has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $34.6 billion and an EPS of $14.06. Its operating margin is 17.95%, which ranks better than 79.82% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, D.R. Horton's profitability is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of D.R. Horton is 26.5%, which ranks better than 88.12% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 56.8%, which ranks better than 89.25% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, D.R. Horton's ROIC is 18.87, and its cost of capital is 10.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D.R. Horton's stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 89.25% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about D.R. Horton stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.