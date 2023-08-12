MEDIATEL PARTNERS, a renowned investment firm, recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. The firm is known for its strategic investment philosophy, focusing on long-term growth and value creation. They have a reputation for making calculated decisions based on thorough research and analysis, which has led to their success in the investment world.

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained three stocks, with a total value of $260 million. This portfolio composition reflects the firm's strategic approach to investment, focusing on a select few stocks to maximize returns. The top holdings were CMCSA, T, and WBD, accounting for 93.16%, 5.74%, and 1.09% of the portfolio respectively.

Top Holdings

The firm's largest holding was CMCSA, accounting for a significant 93.16% of the portfolio. This substantial investment indicates the firm's confidence in CMCSA's potential for long-term growth and value creation.

The second-largest holding was T, making up 5.74% of the portfolio. Despite being a smaller portion of the portfolio, this investment still represents a significant commitment from the firm, demonstrating their belief in T's potential for success.

The third holding was WBD, which accounted for 1.09% of the portfolio. While this is a smaller investment compared to the other two, it still represents a strategic decision by the firm to diversify their portfolio and mitigate risk.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 demonstrates their strategic approach to investment. By focusing on a select few stocks, they are able to concentrate their resources and expertise to maximize returns. This approach is in line with their investment philosophy of long-term growth and value creation.

Interestingly, the firm had no stock trades in this quarter. This could be indicative of their confidence in their current portfolio and their long-term investment strategy. It also suggests a level of stability in their investment approach, which could be appealing to potential investors.

The portfolio composition can be visualized in the following image:

In conclusion, MEDIATEL PARTNERS' Q2 2023 13F filing provides valuable insights into their investment strategy and portfolio composition. It demonstrates their focus on long-term growth and value creation, as well as their strategic approach to investment. This information could be useful for investors looking to understand the firm's investment philosophy and approach.