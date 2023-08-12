MYECFO, LLC's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

MYECFO, LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is grounded in a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on long-term value creation. The firm's portfolio, as of the end of Q2 2023, comprised 43 stocks with a total value of $140 million.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were XOP, BND, and SCHF, representing 23.39%, 15.43%, and 8.94% of the portfolio, respectively. These investments reflect the firm's strategic focus on sectors and companies that offer potential for significant returns.

Investment Activity

Interestingly, the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio composition and its long-term investment strategy. It's also worth noting that the absence of trades does not necessarily imply a lack of activity. The firm may have adjusted its positions within its existing holdings, reflecting its dynamic approach to portfolio management.

About MYECFO, LLC

MYECFO, LLC is a distinguished investment firm known for its disciplined and strategic approach to investing. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around long-term value creation, with a focus on identifying and investing in companies and sectors that offer substantial growth potential. The firm's portfolio is a testament to its investment acumen, featuring a diverse array of stocks that reflect its strategic investment focus.

Conclusion

The Q2 2023 13F filing of MYECFO, LLC provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. Despite the absence of new trades, the firm's top holdings and the overall value of its portfolio underscore its commitment to disciplined investing and long-term value creation. As the firm continues to navigate the investment landscape, it will be interesting to see how its portfolio evolves in response to market dynamics.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
