Deep Track Capital, LP Acquires New Stake in Editas Medicine Inc

July 26, 2023
Deep Track Capital, LP (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Editas Medicine Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

On July 26, 2023,

Deep Track Capital, LP (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 4,493,416 shares of Editas Medicine Inc at a price of $8.78 per share. This acquisition had a 1.59% impact on the firm's portfolio, increasing their total holdings in Editas Medicine Inc to 4,493,416 shares. This transaction represents 5.51% of the total shares of Editas Medicine Inc, making it a significant addition to the firm's portfolio.

Profile of Deep Track Capital, LP (Trades, Portfolio)

Deep Track Capital, LP (Trades, Portfolio), located at 200 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT, is a well-established investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 59 stocks, with a total equity of $2.44 billion. Some of its top holdings include Insmed Inc(INSM, Financial), Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC(JAZZ, Financial), IVERIC bio Inc(ISEE, Financial), Travere Therapeutics Inc(TVTX, Financial), and Immunovant Inc(IMVT, Financial).1687622502773161984.png

Overview of Editas Medicine Inc

Editas Medicine Inc, a US-based genome editing company, is committed to treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting disease-causing genes. The company has developed a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR/Cas9 technology. With a market capitalization of $738.774 million and a current stock price of $9.05, Editas Medicine Inc operates in the biotechnology industry.1687622483479363584.png

Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc's Financials

Editas Medicine Inc's financial strength is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 5/10 and a cash to debt ratio of 11.62. However, the company's profitability rank is 1/10, and its growth rank is 2/10, indicating some areas of concern. The company's GF Score is 59/100, suggesting a moderate future performance potential.

Performance of Editas Medicine Inc's Stock

Since the transaction, Editas Medicine Inc's stock has gained 3.08%. However, since its IPO in 2016, the stock has declined by 49.72%. The year-to-date price change ratio is 7.23%. The stock's GF Value Rank is 8/10, and its momentum rank is 5/10, indicating a potential value trap.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Deep Track Capital, LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Editas Medicine Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. While Editas Medicine Inc's financials show some areas of concern, its balance sheet strength and cash to debt ratio are promising. However, the stock's performance since its IPO and its GF Value Rank suggest that investors should exercise caution. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

