MGG Investment Group LP Acquires Significant Stake in Spruce Power Holding Corp

59 minutes ago
On December 31, 2022,

MGG Investment Group LP (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added a substantial number of shares in Spruce Power Holding Corp (SPRU, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this investment.

Overview of the Transaction

MGG Investment Group LP (Trades, Portfolio) acquired 2,232,750 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corp at a price of $0.9191 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in SPRU to 5,750,968 shares, representing 2.99% of its portfolio and 3.80% of SPRU's total shares. The transaction had a 1.16% impact on the firm's portfolio, indicating its significance.

Profile of MGG Investment Group LP (Trades, Portfolio)

MGG Investment Group LP (Trades, Portfolio) is a private investment firm based in New York. The firm's portfolio primarily consists of two stocks, with a total equity of $87 million. Its top holdings include ADT Inc (ADT, Financial) and Spruce Power Holding Corp (SPRU, Financial). The firm's investments are predominantly in the industrials and technology sectors. 1687622604115935232.png

Profile of Spruce Power Holding Corp

Spruce Power Holding Corp, a US-based company, offers renewable-focused Power-as-a-Service solutions. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. Its market cap stands at $149.213 million. Since its IPO on December 22, 2020, the company's stock price has decreased by 97.14%. The company's GF Score is 15/100, indicating poor future performance potential. 1687622587858812928.png

Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corp's Financials

Spruce Power Holding Corp's financial health is a concern, with a Financial Strength rank of 3/10 and a Profitability Rank of 1/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth. Its Altman Z score is -0.03, suggesting potential bankruptcy risk. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating poor business operations. Its interest coverage ratio is 0, indicating that it is not generating enough earnings to cover its interest expenses.

Market Performance of Spruce Power Holding Corp

Since the transaction, SPRU's stock price has increased by 8.8%. However, its momentum index for the past 6 months is -39.27, indicating a downward trend. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank is 858, suggesting that the stock is not overbought or oversold.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

Leucadia National is the largest guru holding shares in Spruce Power Holding Corp. However, the exact share percentage is not available. It would be interesting to compare

MGG Investment Group LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment strategy with that of Leucadia National in future analyses.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

MGG Investment Group LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a significant stake in Spruce Power Holding Corp is a notable addition to its portfolio. However, given SPRU's poor financial health and performance, the implications of this investment remain to be seen. Investors should monitor this transaction closely and consider the potential risks associated with investing in SPRU.

