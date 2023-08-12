David Einhorn Trims Stake in Green Brick Partners Inc

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio), president of Greenlight Capital, recently reduced his stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of Einhorn's investment philosophy, and analyze the financial health of Green Brick Partners Inc. We will also compare Einhorn's holdings with those of other gurus who hold the same stock.

Details of the Transaction

On August 3, 2023, Einhorn reduced his holdings in Green Brick Partners Inc by 19.31%, selling 3,364,497 shares at a price of $51.57 each. This transaction impacted his portfolio by -9.43%, leaving him with a total of 14,063,093 shares in the company. Despite the reduction, Green Brick Partners Inc still constitutes a significant 43.53% of Einhorn's portfolio, making him a 31.00% stakeholder in the company.

Profile of David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) is the president of Greenlight Capital, a value-oriented investment advisor founded in 1996. The hedge fund, based in New York, primarily invests in publicly traded North American corporate debt offerings and equities. Einhorn believes in an investment approach that emphasizes intrinsic value to achieve consistent absolute investment returns and safeguard capital, regardless of market conditions. He is a noted activist investor, often taking positions in companies and pushing management to implement changes. Einhorn's top holdings include Green Brick Partners Inc(GRBK, Financial), Teck Resources Ltd(TECK, Financial), Brighthouse Financial Inc(BHF, Financial), CONSOL Energy Inc(CEIX, Financial), and Kyndryl Holdings Inc(KD, Financial). His portfolio is valued at $1.84 billion, with a strong focus on the Consumer Cyclical and Energy sectors.1687622591113592832.png

Overview of Green Brick Partners Inc

Green Brick Partners Inc is a homebuilding and land development company based in the USA. The company acquires and develops land, provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders, and is engaged in various aspects of the homebuilding process. The company operates through three reportable segments: builder operations central, builder operations southeast, and land development. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the builder operations central segment, which comprises the operations of builders in Texas. The company's market capitalization stands at $2.37 billion, with a PE ratio of 9.07. However, according to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 29.85 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.75. The company's GF Score is 80/100, indicating good outperformance potential.1687622572948062208.png

Financial Health of Green Brick Partners Inc

Green Brick Partners Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 7/10, a Profitability Rank of 8/10, and a Growth Rank of 9/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 1/10, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The company's Momentum Rank is 6/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 5.92, indicating financial stability. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.83, and its interest coverage is not applicable. The company's ROE is 25.30, and its ROA is 16.01.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus who hold shares in Green Brick Partners Inc include HOTCHKIS & WILEY and

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio). However, Einhorn remains the largest stakeholder in the company through his firm, Greenlight Capital.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction indicates a strategic adjustment in his portfolio. Despite reducing his stake, Green Brick Partners Inc remains a significant part of his portfolio. The company's strong financial health and growth potential make it an attractive investment. However, investors should be aware of its overvaluation according to GuruFocus. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.