On August 2, 2023, Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, reduced its stake in Clear Secure Inc ( YOU, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Transaction Overview

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio) sold 2,640,735 shares of Clear Secure Inc at a price of $25.27 per share. This transaction reduced the firm's total holdings in Clear Secure Inc to 8,809,211 shares, representing 2.1% of their portfolio. The transaction had a -0.63% impact on the guru's portfolio and reduced their stake in the traded stock to 9.8%. Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 7.4% to $23.4.

Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio), located at 5425 Wisconsin Avenue Suite #802, Chevy Chase, MD 20815, is a firm that manages 49 stocks with a total equity of $10.65 billion. The firm's top holdings include FirstService Corp ( FSV, Financial), Intuit Inc ( INTU, Financial), MSCI Inc ( MSCI, Financial), Roper Technologies Inc ( ROP, Financial), and Duolingo Inc ( DUOL, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Technology and Healthcare.

Clear Secure Inc Profile

Clear Secure Inc ( YOU, Financial), a US-based company, went public on June 30, 2021. The company, with a market cap of $2.1 billion, is involved in creating a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports, making the travel experience safe and easy. The company operates in a single segment.

Clear Secure Inc's Financial Health

Clear Secure Inc's financial health is evaluated based on various metrics. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no significant growth. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 2.55. The company's cash to debt ratio is 5.88, ranking 1140 in the industry.

Clear Secure Inc's Stock Performance

Clear Secure Inc's stock performance is evaluated using various indicators. The company's RSI 5 Day is 66.14, RSI 9 Day is 59.60, and RSI 14 Day is 55.98. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -32.23, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -14.99. The company's stock predictability rank is not available.

Largest Guru's Influence

The largest guru holding shares of Clear Secure Inc is Davis Selected Advisers. The influence of this guru on the transaction and the traded stock is significant and should be considered by value investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Durable Capital Partners LP (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Clear Secure Inc is a significant move that has implications for both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. Value investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions. All data and rankings are accurate as of August 5, 2023.