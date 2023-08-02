On August 2, 2023, Peter Carter, the Executive Vice President - External Affairs of Delta Air Lines Inc ( DAL, Financial), sold 7,056 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

Peter Carter has been with Delta Air Lines Inc for several years, serving in various executive roles. His current position as EVP - External Affairs involves overseeing the company's external and internal communications, government affairs, and community engagement. His insider trading activities, therefore, carry significant weight as they reflect his confidence in the company's future.

Delta Air Lines Inc is a major American airline. It is one of the world's largest airlines in terms of scheduled passengers carried, revenue passenger-kilometers flown, and fleet size. The company operates over 5,400 flights daily and serves an extensive domestic and international network that includes 304 destinations in 52 countries on six continents.

Over the past year, Peter Carter has sold a total of 7,056 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the broader insider trading activities at Delta Air Lines Inc. Over the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 10 insider sells.

The stock was trading at $45 per share on the day of Peter Carter's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $28.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.61, lower than both the industry median of 13.42 and the company's historical median. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value for Delta Air Lines Inc is $61.38, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73. This means the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Peter Carter may raise eyebrows among investors. However, considering the stock's current undervaluation and the company's solid business performance, it may still present a good investment opportunity. As always, investors are advised to do their own research and consider their investment goals before making a decision.