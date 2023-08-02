STEPHENS GROUP, LLC Reduces Stake in Westrock Coffee Co

On August 2, 2023,

STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its holdings in Westrock Coffee Co (WEST, Financial) by 10,000 shares. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded stock, and the potential implications for both parties.

Transaction Details

The transaction saw

STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its stake in Westrock Coffee Co by 10,000 shares, a change of -0.18%. The shares were traded at a price of $11.08 each. Following the transaction, the firm holds a total of 5,484,093 shares in Westrock Coffee Co, representing 25.01% of their portfolio and 7.24% of the company's total shares. The transaction had a -0.05% impact on the guru's portfolio.

Profile of STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based at 100 River Bluff Drive, Little Rock, AR, is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio equity of $243 million. The firm holds stocks in four companies, with its top holdings being Conn's Inc (CONN, Financial), Energy Transfer LP (ET, Financial), CS Disco Inc (LAW, Financial), and Westrock Coffee Co (WEST, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Consumer Defensive and Energy sectors.1687826016686309376.png

Profile of Westrock Coffee Co

Westrock Coffee Co, symbol WEST, is a US-based company that went public on August 29, 2022. The company is an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider, offering a range of services including coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution. The company operates in three segments: Beverage Solutions, Intersegment Revenues, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability. As of the date of this article, the company has a market cap of $821.433 million and its current stock price is $10.84.1687825997916798976.png

Stock's Financial Health

Westrock Coffee Co's financial health is a crucial factor to consider. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 3/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating a lack of growth. The company's Altman Z score is 1.64, and its interest coverage is 0.59, both of which are concerning. The company's ROE and ROA are -25.95 and -7.64, respectively, indicating poor profitability.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding Westrock Coffee Co is Southeastern Asset Management, although the exact share percentage is not available. The investment by this guru could indicate confidence in the company's future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

STEPHENS GROUP, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Westrock Coffee Co is a significant move that could impact both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. Despite the company's poor financial health, the investment by Southeastern Asset Management could indicate potential for future growth. However, investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

