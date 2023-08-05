On August 05, 2023, Expedia Group Inc ( EXPE, Financial) reported a day's gain of 4.58%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.68. Despite these positive figures, the question arises: Is Expedia Group a potential value trap? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Expedia Group (EXPE), offering insights into the company's intrinsic value and potential investment risks.

Company Overview: Expedia Group Inc ( EXPE , Financial)

Expedia Group, the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, provides services for lodging, air tickets, rental cars, cruises, in-destination activities, and advertising revenue. The company operates multiple branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, and Vrbo. Expedia has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago.

The company's current stock price is $103.19, which will be compared to its estimated fair value (GF Value) of $179.79 in the following analysis.

Understanding the GF Value of Expedia Group ( EXPE , Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that calculates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is potentially overvalued, and its future return may be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, indicating higher future returns.

Based on this valuation method, Expedia Group appears to be a potential value trap, warranting further scrutiny. The stock's fair value is estimated using historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. Currently, at a price of $103.19 per share, Expedia Group's stock valuation necessitates careful consideration.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Expedia Group

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must thoroughly review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Expedia Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.91, ranking better than 59.98% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Its overall financial strength is rated 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth of Expedia Group

Consistent profitability over the long term offers less risk for investors. Higher profit margins typically indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Expedia Group has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $12.3 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.68. Its operating margin is 9.82%, ranking better than 61.27% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Expedia Group is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Expedia Group is -3.6%, ranking worse than 53.73% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -7.1%, ranking worse than 66.17% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Measure of Profitability

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Expedia Group's ROIC was 2.56 while its WACC was 8.75.

Is Expedia Group a Value Trap?

Despite signs of potential undervaluation, Expedia Group's financial health raises concerns. The Altman Z-score for Expedia Group stands at 0.8, placing the company's financial health in the distress zone and signalling an increased bankruptcy risk. Ideally, an Altman Z-score above 2.99 reflects a safer financial position. To further comprehend the Z-score's role in assessing a company's financial risk, please click here.

Conclusion

In summary, Expedia Group Inc ( EXPE, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 66.17% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Expedia Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.