On August 5, 2023, PulteGroup Inc ( PHM, Financial) saw a daily gain of 3.56%, with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 12.1. The question that arises from this is: is the stock fairly valued? To answer this, we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis of PulteGroup (PHM). We invite you to join us in this exploration.

Introduction to PulteGroup Inc

PulteGroup Inc, one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, operates in 42 markets across 24 states. The company primarily builds single-family detached homes, catering to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. Alongside homebuilding, PulteGroup offers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and has a market cap of $18.5 billion.

Considering its stock price of $84.35 against the GF Value of $77.42, PulteGroup appears to be fairly valued. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper dive into the company's intrinsic value, merging financial evaluation with essential company details.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on three factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line, visible on our summary page, denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to the GF Value, PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) is fairly valued. This estimation is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment reflecting the company's past growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, indicating higher future returns.

Being fairly valued, PulteGroup's long-term stock return is likely to align with its business growth rate.

Financial Strength of PulteGroup

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Hence, a careful review of a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy shares. PulteGroup's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74 ranks better than 55.24% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry, indicating a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of PulteGroup

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. PulteGroup has been profitable for 10 of the past 10 years and has an operating margin of 21.38%, ranking better than 88.07% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders. PulteGroup's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 84.16% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry, and its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.2%, ranking better than 78.49% of companies in the industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, PulteGroup's ROIC was 23.94, while its WACC came in at 9.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, its profitability is robust, and its growth ranks better than 78.49% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about PulteGroup stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

