Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 2.87%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.41. As value investors, we must ask: is this stock significantly undervalued? Let's delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis to uncover the answer.

Introducing Generac Holdings Inc ( GNRC , Financial)

Generac Holdings designs and manufactures power generation equipment, serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The company offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and clean energy products, with the majority of total sales generated in the United States.

With a stock price of $113.95 and a fair value (GF Value) of $347.42, Generac Holdings appears to be significantly undervalued. To understand this discrepancy, we must explore the company's value in the context of its financial performance and industry position.

Understanding the GF Value of Generac Holdings ( GNRC , Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that provides an estimation of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Generac Holdings' GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued. This estimation is based on historical multiples, the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns.

Given Generac Holdings' current price of $113.95 per share, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Generac Holdings' Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Generac Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.1 is worse than 91.75% of companies in the Industrial Products industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth of Generac Holdings

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Generac Holdings has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 8.11%, better than 57.38% of companies in the Industrial Products industry, Generac Holdings' profitability is strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Generac Holdings' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 26.3%, ranking better than 87.78% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.3%, ranking better than 65.51% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Profitability Measure

Another profitability measure is to compare a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, Generac Holdings' ROIC is 6.35, and its WACC is 11.1, indicating a need for improvement.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings' stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 65.51% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. For more details about Generac Holdings, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.