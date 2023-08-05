Is Lennar Corp (LEN) Stock Fairly Valued? An In-Depth Analysis

On August 5, 2023, Lennar Corp (

LEN, Financial) saw a day's change of 2.39% with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.65. This article aims to answer the question: is Lennar (LEN) stock fairly valued? For a comprehensive understanding of the company's valuation, continue reading for an in-depth analysis.

Company Overview

Lennar, the second-largest public homebuilder in the United States, targets first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. The Miami-based company also offers mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers through its financial-services segment. Apart from homebuilding, Lennar is involved in multifamily construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups. With a market cap of $35.7 billion and sales of $33.6 billion, Lennar's stock is currently priced at $125.57, closely aligned with its intrinsic value or GF Value of $118.31.

1687955439456616448.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation, thus influencing future returns.

According to GuruFocus, Lennar (

LEN, Financial) is fairly valued. The stock's current price of $125.57 per share is in line with its GF Value, suggesting that its long-term return is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1687955384372822016.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could lead to permanent capital loss. Lennar's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.86 ranks better than 59.05% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Lennar's financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

1687955404912328704.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, pose less risk. Lennar, with high profitability and an operating margin of 17.43%, ranks better than 78.9% of companies in its industry. Additionally, Lennar's growth is impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 18.5% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 43.2%, both outperforming most companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Lennar's ROIC of 14.55 exceeds its WACC of 9.89, suggesting value creation for shareholders.

1687955421777625088.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lennar Corp (

LEN, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company exhibits fair financial strength, strong profitability, and impressive growth compared to other companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. For more details on Lennar stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
