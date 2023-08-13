On August 5, 2023, Charles River Laboratories International Inc ( CRL, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 2.66%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.67. This has led to speculation about whether the stock is significantly undervalued. To answer this question, we'll delve into an in-depth valuation analysis. We invite our readers to explore this analysis for a comprehensive understanding of Charles River Laboratories International's intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Established in 1947, Charles River Laboratories International is a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. The company's research model & services segment is renowned for providing animal models for laboratory testing, specifically for preclinical studies globally. Its discovery & safety assessment segment offers services crucial for early drug development, including discovery services. Furthermore, the manufacturing support segment provides in vitro testing products, biologics testing services, and avian vaccine services.

Comparing the current stock price of $206.9 per share with the GF Value of $325.52, it appears that Charles River Laboratories International may be significantly undervalued. This is further illustrated in the company's income breakdown:

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a benchmark for the stock's ideal trading value.

Charles River Laboratories International's stock appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value. This valuation method considers historical multiples, the company's past business growth, and future performance estimates. If the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is likely undervalued and may offer higher future returns. Given its current price of $206.9 per share, Charles River Laboratories International's stock seems to be significantly undervalued.

As Charles River Laboratories International is significantly undervalued, it is likely that the long-term return of its stock will be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point is to look at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Charles River Laboratories International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is lower than 92.44% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Charles River Laboratories International at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

The following chart illustrates the debt and cash of Charles River Laboratories International over the past years:

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. Charles River Laboratories International has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.1 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.67. Its operating margin of 16.38% ranks better than 77.97% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Charles River Laboratories International's profitability at 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Charles River Laboratories International is 13.7%, which ranks better than 57.14% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.3%, which ranks better than 60.42% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Charles River Laboratories International's ROIC was 7.67 while its WACC was 9.71.

The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Charles River Laboratories International is shown below:

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Charles River Laboratories International ( CRL, Financial) shows every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 60.42% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Charles River Laboratories International stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

