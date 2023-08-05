On August 5, 2023, Qualcomm Inc ( QCOM, Financial) registered a daily gain of 2.36%, with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 7.63. This article seeks to answer a critical question: is Qualcomm (QCOM) modestly undervalued? To answer this, we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis. Read on to understand the intrinsic value of Qualcomm and its potential for investors.

Introduction to Qualcomm Inc ( QCOM , Financial)

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, vital standards in wireless communications that underpin all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

With a current share price of $121.5 and a market cap of $135.6 billion, we compare this to the GF Value, an estimate of the stock's fair value. This comparison paves the way for a more profound exploration of the company's value, ingeniously integrating financial assessment with essential company details.

The GF Value of Qualcomm ( QCOM , Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Qualcomm's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value calculation. At its current price of $121.5 per share, Qualcomm has a market cap of $135.6 billion, and the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. As Qualcomm is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Assessing Qualcomm's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Qualcomm has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, which ranks worse than 75.84% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Qualcomm's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Qualcomm's Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Qualcomm has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 28.77%, which ranks better than 91.76% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Qualcomm is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. The average annual revenue growth of Qualcomm is 25%, which ranks better than 77.53% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 24.9%, which ranks better than 52.73% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Comparing Qualcomm's ROIC and WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) and weighted average cost of capital (WACC) are also essential profitability indicators. Over the past 12 months, Qualcomm's ROIC was 27.25, while its WACC came in at 10.57. This suggests that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, Qualcomm Inc ( QCOM, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 52.73% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Qualcomm stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

